Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) PT Lowered to $150.00

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RRX. StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.60.

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $117.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $176.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.22 and its 200 day moving average is $147.23.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.24. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

