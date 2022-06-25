Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) PT Lowered to $150.00

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.98% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RRX. StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.60.
Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $117.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $176.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.22 and its 200 day moving average is $147.23.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Regal Rexnord (Get Rating)
Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.
