Head-To-Head Comparison: Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) and Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD)

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) and Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Charge Enterprises alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Charge Enterprises and Ziff Davis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charge Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ziff Davis 0 0 3 0 3.00

Charge Enterprises presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.52%. Ziff Davis has a consensus target price of $116.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.48%. Given Ziff Davis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ziff Davis is more favorable than Charge Enterprises.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Charge Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Ziff Davis shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Ziff Davis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Charge Enterprises and Ziff Davis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charge Enterprises N/A N/A N/A Ziff Davis 27.66% 22.44% 9.74%

Volatility & Risk

Charge Enterprises has a beta of 4.06, indicating that its share price is 306% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ziff Davis has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Charge Enterprises and Ziff Davis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charge Enterprises $477.02 million 2.21 -$51.67 million N/A N/A Ziff Davis $1.42 billion 2.56 $496.71 million $9.11 8.41

Ziff Davis has higher revenue and earnings than Charge Enterprises.

Summary

Ziff Davis beats Charge Enterprises on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Charge Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charge Enterprises Inc. engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments. Its Telecommunications segment offers internet-protocol-based and time-division multiplexing access for transport of long-distance voice and data minutes; domestic switching and related peripheral equipment services, and carrier-grade routers and switches for internet and circuit-based services, as well as connection of voice calls and data services. The company's Infrastructure segment focuses on physical wireless networking elements including 4G and 5G, cell tower, small cell, and in-building applications and EVC solutions including design, engineering, vendor specification, construction, installation, and maintenance of electric vehicle chargers. This segment also offers network of personal charging power banks situated in bars, restaurants, transit hubs, and sporting arenas. The company was formerly known as TransWorld Holdings Inc and changed its name to Charge Enterprises, Inc. in January 2021.Charge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

Ziff Davis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets. The Cybersecurity and Martech segment offers cloud-based subscription services to consumers and businesses, including cybersecurity, privacy, and marketing technology. The company was formerly known as j2 Global, Inc. and changed its name to Ziff Davis, Inc. in October 2021. Ziff Davis, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Charge Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charge Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.