XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:XPO opened at $50.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.00 and its 200-day moving average is $63.94. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,479,000 after acquiring an additional 424,449 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 68.4% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,914,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,156,000 after acquiring an additional 148,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 15.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,439,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,592,000 after acquiring an additional 325,543 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

