Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) & Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Critical Analysis

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) and Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Visteon alerts:

This table compares Visteon and Standard Motor Products’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visteon $2.77 billion 1.10 $41.00 million $1.65 65.49 Standard Motor Products $1.30 billion 0.75 $90.89 million $3.97 11.24

Standard Motor Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Visteon. Standard Motor Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visteon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Visteon has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Motor Products has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Visteon and Standard Motor Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visteon 1 4 6 0 2.45 Standard Motor Products 0 0 1 0 3.00

Visteon presently has a consensus target price of $122.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.91%. Standard Motor Products has a consensus target price of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.92%. Given Standard Motor Products’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Standard Motor Products is more favorable than Visteon.

Profitability

This table compares Visteon and Standard Motor Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visteon 1.65% 13.40% 3.46% Standard Motor Products 6.64% 16.31% 8.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.5% of Standard Motor Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Visteon shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Standard Motor Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Standard Motor Products beats Visteon on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Visteon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding. It also offers wired and wireless battery management systems; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; and head-up displays. In addition, the company provides SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller; DriveCore, a platform for addressing multiple levels of vehicle automation; and body domain modules, which integrate various functions, such as central gateway, body controls, comfort, and vehicle access solutions into one device. Visteon Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren, Michigan.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc. manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors. This segment offers its products under the Standard, Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, SMP Blue Streak Canada, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands. Its Temperature Control segment provides components for the temperature control systems, engine cooling systems, power window accessories, and windshield washer systems of motor vehicles under the Four Seasons, ACI, Hayden, Factory Air, and Maxair brands. Its products include air conditioning compressors and repair kits, clutch assemblies, blower and radiator fan motors, filter dryers, evaporators, accumulators, actuators, hose assemblies, thermal expansion devices, heater valves, heater cores, A/C service tools and chemicals, fan assemblies, fan clutches, oil coolers, window lift motors, window regulators and assemblies, and windshield washer pumps. The company serves primarily automotive aftermarket retailers, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico, and other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.