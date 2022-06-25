Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Landstar System stock opened at $147.97 on Friday. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $188.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.15 and a 200 day moving average of $156.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.24. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Landstar System will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.84%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

