Contrasting Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) and Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV)

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) and Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Volcon and Vicinity Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vicinity Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volcon presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 358.02%. Given Volcon’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Volcon is more favorable than Vicinity Motor.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Volcon and Vicinity Motor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon $450,000.00 70.47 -$40.13 million N/A N/A Vicinity Motor $41.71 million 1.27 -$7.32 million ($0.36) -3.69

Vicinity Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Volcon.

Profitability

This table compares Volcon and Vicinity Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon N/A N/A N/A Vicinity Motor -50.44% -36.45% -24.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Volcon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Vicinity Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 41.1% of Volcon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Volcon beats Vicinity Motor on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Volcon Company Profile

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

Vicinity Motor Company Profile

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc. and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp. in March 2021. Vicinity Motor Corp. founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

