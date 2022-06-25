Analyzing Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) and HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO)

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) and HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Enbridge pays an annual dividend of $2.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. HF Sinclair pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Enbridge pays out 116.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. HF Sinclair pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Enbridge and HF Sinclair’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enbridge $37.55 billion 2.25 $4.94 billion $2.29 18.24 HF Sinclair $18.39 billion 0.53 $558.32 million $3.40 12.79

Enbridge has higher revenue and earnings than HF Sinclair. HF Sinclair is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enbridge, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Enbridge and HF Sinclair, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enbridge 0 6 8 0 2.57 HF Sinclair 0 1 6 0 2.86

Enbridge currently has a consensus price target of $57.42, indicating a potential upside of 37.44%. HF Sinclair has a consensus price target of $57.57, indicating a potential upside of 32.38%. Given Enbridge’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enbridge is more favorable than HF Sinclair.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.2% of Enbridge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of HF Sinclair shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Enbridge shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of HF Sinclair shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Enbridge and HF Sinclair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enbridge 12.20% 10.40% 3.56% HF Sinclair 2.55% 7.42% 3.64%

Risk and Volatility

Enbridge has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HF Sinclair has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enbridge beats HF Sinclair on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enbridge (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States. The Gas Transmission and Midstream segment invests in natural gas pipelines, and gathering and processing facilities in Canada and the United States. The Gas Distribution and Storage segment is involved in natural gas utility operations serving residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ontario, as well as natural gas distribution and energy transportation activities in Quebec. The Renewable Power Generation segment operates power generating assets, such as wind, solar, geothermal, and waste heat recovery facilities; and transmission assets in North America and Europe. The Energy Services segment provides energy marketing services to refiners, producers, and other customers; and physical commodity marketing and logistical services in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as IPL Energy Inc. and changed its name to Enbridge Inc. in October 1998. Enbridge Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About HF Sinclair (Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, it supplies fuels to approximately 1,300 independent Sinclair-branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at approximately 300 additional locations, as well as engages in the growing renewables business. Further, the company produces base oils and other specialized lubricants; and provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry. HF Sinclair Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

