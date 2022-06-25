Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $180.16

Shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 180.16 ($2.21) and traded as low as GBX 168.50 ($2.06). Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 178.80 ($2.19), with a volume of 647,197 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 180.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 219.39. The stock has a market cap of £714.98 million and a PE ratio of -1.36.

Get Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Jonathan Simpson-Dent bought 10,000 shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £21,600 ($26,457.62).

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.