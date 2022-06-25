Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.60

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.60 and traded as low as C$15.16. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$15.37, with a volume of 2,010 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$581.00 million and a PE ratio of 7.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.53) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$85.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$81.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Algoma Central Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

Algoma Central Company Profile (TSE:ALC)

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates self-unloading bulk carriers; and owns and manages tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

