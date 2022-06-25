Glanbia (LON:GLB) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.06

Shares of Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.06 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 10.37 ($0.13). Glanbia shares last traded at GBX 10.45 ($0.13), with a volume of 4,504 shares traded.
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.57. The company has a market capitalization of £28.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.61.
About Glanbia (LON:GLB)
