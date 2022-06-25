ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.04. ProtoKinetix shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 32,500 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in health care solutions. It develops AAGP to treat dry-eye diseases.

