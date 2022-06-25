Halma (LON:HLMA) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,100

Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,750 ($33.68) to GBX 2,100 ($25.72) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HLMA. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,980 ($36.50) price target on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 2,415 ($29.58) to GBX 2,435 ($29.83) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,532.20 ($31.02).

Shares of HLMA opened at GBX 1,996.50 ($24.45) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,216.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,489.16. Halma has a 12 month low of GBX 1,855.30 ($22.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,270 ($40.05). The firm has a market cap of £7.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21.

In related news, insider Tony Rice purchased 3,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,922 ($23.54) per share, for a total transaction of £58,832.42 ($72,063.23).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

