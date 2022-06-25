Brokerages Set IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target at $144.40

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.40.

IAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $167.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,563,000 after buying an additional 101,945 shares during the period. ShawSpring Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 3,747,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,872,000 after buying an additional 840,902 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,741,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,228,000 after buying an additional 34,088 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,016,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,462,000 after buying an additional 694,197 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,584,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,137,000 after buying an additional 599,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

IAC stock opened at $83.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 559.37 and a beta of 1.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $158.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.18.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 0.91%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

