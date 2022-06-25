Critical Review: ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) versus Polaris (NYSE:PII)

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) and Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Polaris shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Polaris shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ADS-TEC Energy and Polaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADS-TEC Energy N/A N/A -6.37% Polaris 5.24% 43.24% 10.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ADS-TEC Energy and Polaris, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADS-TEC Energy 0 0 2 1 3.33 Polaris 0 4 6 1 2.73

ADS-TEC Energy presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 133.92%. Polaris has a consensus price target of $131.20, suggesting a potential upside of 21.97%. Given ADS-TEC Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ADS-TEC Energy is more favorable than Polaris.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ADS-TEC Energy and Polaris’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADS-TEC Energy $39.08 million 6.41 -$103.69 million N/A N/A Polaris $8.20 billion 0.78 $493.90 million $6.90 15.59

Polaris has higher revenue and earnings than ADS-TEC Energy.

Risk & Volatility

ADS-TEC Energy has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polaris has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Polaris beats ADS-TEC Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADS-TEC Energy (Get Rating)

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company supplies integrated technology platforms that enable customers to run their electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy business models in decentralized platforms. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications. The company offers ChargeBox, which contains the battery and power inverters; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a standard truck trailer, that has a variety of integrated inverters, air-conditioners, an energy management unit, and security firewall, as well as a communication unit through mobile radio and DC-charging technology. It also provides PowerBooster, a battery energy system that boosts capacity for the charging process; Container-Systems, a custom battery system for large-scale applications as 20- or 40-foot container solutions; and rack systems. In addition, the company is developing MyPowerplant platform for residential applications. Its products are used in private homes, public buildings, commercial enterprises, industrial and infrastructure solutions, and self-sufficient energy supply systems. The company operates in Germany, Spain, Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, and other European countries. ADS-TEC Energy PLC was founded in 1980 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Polaris (Get Rating)

Polaris Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles. It also produces replacement parts and accessories comprising winches, bumper/brushguards, plows, racks, wheels and tires, pull-behinds, cab systems, lighting and audio systems, cargo box accessories, tracks, and oil for ORVs; snowmobile accessories, which comprise covers, traction products, electric starters, reverse kits, tracks, bags, windshields, oil, and lubricants; and motorcycle accessories, including e saddle bags, handlebars, backrests, exhausts, windshields, seats, oil, and various chrome accessories. In addition, the company offers gear and apparel, such as helmets, jackets, gloves, pants, hats, goggles, boots, bibs, and leathers; off-road Jeep and truck accessories; and pontoon and deck boats. The company provides its products through dealers and distributors, and online; and aftermarket parts, garments, and accessories through 101 brick-and-mortar retail centers, call centers, and e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc. Polaris Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, Minnesota.

