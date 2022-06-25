Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.73.
A number of research firms have recently commented on MLCO. CICC Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
MLCO stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $17.17.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.
