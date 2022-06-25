B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 475 ($5.82) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.35) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded B&M European Value Retail to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 560 ($6.86) to GBX 480 ($5.88) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.35) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 582.89 ($7.14).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

BME stock opened at GBX 385.40 ($4.72) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 438.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 532.24. The company has a market cap of £3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 344.26 ($4.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 651.40 ($7.98).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.