ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) & BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Critical Comparison

ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIVO Bioscience $20,000.00 1,667.34 -$9.16 million N/A N/A BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $157.17 million 12.71 -$184.06 million ($1.07) -10.06

ZIVO Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

ZIVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ZIVO Bioscience and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIVO Bioscience 0 0 1 0 3.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 5 4 0 2.44

ZIVO Bioscience presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 154.24%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $18.10, indicating a potential upside of 68.22%. Given ZIVO Bioscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ZIVO Bioscience is more favorable than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.5% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIVO Bioscience N/A -144.91% -96.22% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -103.16% N/A -60.24%

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc., a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. It operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health. The company was formerly known as Health Enhancement Products, Inc. and changed its name to ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. in October 2014. ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. is based in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema. It is also developing BCX9930, an oral factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for complement-mediated diseases; BCX9250, an oral activin receptor-like kinase-2 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva; and Galidesivir, a RNA dependent-RNA polymerase inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various RNA viruses, including Marburg, Yellow Fever, Ebola, and Zika. The company has collaborations and in-license relationships with the Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Seqirus UK Limited; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Green Cross Corporation; Mundipharma International Holdings Limited; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; and The University of Alabama at Birmingham, as well as Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and Industrial Research, Ltd. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

