JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 4,000 ($49.00) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BATS. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,750 ($45.93) to GBX 3,675 ($45.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 4,000 ($49.00) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($49.00) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,825.50 ($46.86).

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 3,530.50 ($43.24) on Thursday. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,507.50 ($30.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,612.97 ($44.25). The stock has a market cap of £80.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,432.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,208.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($40.35), for a total transaction of £278,573.58 ($341,221.93). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13 shares of company stock worth $44,138.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

