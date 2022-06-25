BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 373.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTMX. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

CTMX stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $124.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $7.53.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a negative return on equity of 91.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $35,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

