Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ORA opened at $71.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.98, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.19. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.52.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $183.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dan Falk sold 1,667 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $139,961.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,095.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $606,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,661 shares of company stock worth $3,945,340 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,161,167 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,191,000 after purchasing an additional 506,010 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,284,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $259,355,000 after buying an additional 228,905 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,419,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,836,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 401,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,841,000 after acquiring an additional 99,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 579,340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,941,000 after purchasing an additional 85,961 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.