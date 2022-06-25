StockNews.com Downgrades China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) to Hold

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SNP. Citigroup lowered shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.09 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 19th.

China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $44.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $55.03. The company has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day moving average is $49.46.

China Petroleum & Chemical ( NYSE:SNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $121.52 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 0.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 86.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

