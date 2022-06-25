Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $27,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

