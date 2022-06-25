Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.09.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $73.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.23. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $68.65 and a fifty-two week high of $114.73.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $397.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.57 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $54,962.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,165.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 88.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

