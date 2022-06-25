Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Shares of BYD opened at $53.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.90.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $860.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.15 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $4,147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,986,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,701,428.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $6,085,248.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,492,515.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,365 shares of company stock worth $14,862,264. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

