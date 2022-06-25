Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.38.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $410.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $319.05 and a 12 month high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 20.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $255,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,710,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 37.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

