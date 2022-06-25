Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.38.
Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $410.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $319.05 and a 12 month high of $438.63.
In other news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $255,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,710,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 37.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
