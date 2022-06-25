StockNews.com Downgrades Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) to Sell

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARDX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.24.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $0.59 on Thursday. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 177.07% and a negative net margin of 3,843.36%. The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 73,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $47,652.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,330.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Rodriguez sold 43,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $28,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,997 shares of company stock valued at $149,681 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ardelyx by 1,071.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 492,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 450,623 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 39.4% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 768,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 217,061 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter worth $51,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter worth $5,095,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Ardelyx by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,127,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 139,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.