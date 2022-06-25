SVB Leerink Downgrades F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) to Market Perform

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Laidlaw cut shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair lowered F-star Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

NASDAQ:FSTX opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F-star Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.84.

F-star Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FSTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. On average, analysts predict that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 152.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 11.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 15,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118 and is being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

