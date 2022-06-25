Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target Lowered to €10.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.00 ($11.58) to €10.50 ($11.05) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Crédit Agricole from €15.20 ($16.00) to €14.00 ($14.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. AlphaValue raised Crédit Agricole from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Crédit Agricole from €13.40 ($14.11) to €12.40 ($13.05) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.69.

Crédit Agricole stock opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.78. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $8.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

