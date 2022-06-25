Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

NYSE:HMC opened at $25.04 on Thursday. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average is $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honda Motor by 393.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

