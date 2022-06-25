Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.
NYSE:HMC opened at $25.04 on Thursday. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average is $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.71.
About Honda Motor (Get Rating)
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.
