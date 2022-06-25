Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 106.03% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49. Nuvalent has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $40.82. The firm has a market cap of $656.59 million and a P/E ratio of -3.18.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Nuvalent will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 72.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Nuvalent by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

