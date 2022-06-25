Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Cavco Industries from $340.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $198.71 on Thursday. Cavco Industries has a one year low of $179.47 and a one year high of $327.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.21 and its 200 day moving average is $259.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The construction company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $505.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.90 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Cavco Industries will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,142,000 after purchasing an additional 34,461 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 7.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 240,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,040,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 236,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

