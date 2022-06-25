StockNews.com Downgrades Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) to Hold

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

CCI has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($233.68) to €214.00 ($225.26) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $174.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $153.70 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.25 and a 200-day moving average of $182.66.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

