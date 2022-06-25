Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EXAS. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.85.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average of $65.79. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $35.34 and a 12-month high of $133.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $486.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

