InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) vs. ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Head to Head Review

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) and InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.1% of ShockWave Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of InfuSystem shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of ShockWave Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of InfuSystem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ShockWave Medical and InfuSystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShockWave Medical 9.70% 12.36% 8.96% InfuSystem 0.37% 0.84% 0.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for ShockWave Medical and InfuSystem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ShockWave Medical 0 1 5 0 2.83 InfuSystem 0 0 0 0 N/A

ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus target price of $207.86, suggesting a potential upside of 5.14%. Given ShockWave Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ShockWave Medical is more favorable than InfuSystem.

Risk & Volatility

ShockWave Medical has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InfuSystem has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ShockWave Medical and InfuSystem’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShockWave Medical $237.15 million 29.84 -$9.14 million $0.77 256.74 InfuSystem $102.38 million 1.93 $1.42 million $0.02 480.74

InfuSystem has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ShockWave Medical. ShockWave Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InfuSystem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ShockWave Medical beats InfuSystem on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ShockWave Medical (Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and sales managers, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About InfuSystem (Get Rating)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. The company also sells, rents, and leases new and pre-owned pole-mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps, and other durable medical equipment; sells treatment-related consumables; and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance, and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other alternate site settings comprising home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing facilities, pain centers, hospital market, and others. In addition, it offers local and field-based customer support, as well as operates pump service and repair centers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

