Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Price Target Cut to €5.40

Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from €5.90 ($6.21) to €5.40 ($5.68) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Italgas from €6.20 ($6.53) to €6.30 ($6.63) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITGGF opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45. Italgas has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas through local pipeline networks from the delivery points at the reduction and measurement stations interconnected with the transport networks to the points of final delivery to households, enterprises, etc.

