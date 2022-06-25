JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Target Price to GBX 210

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 255 ($3.12) to GBX 210 ($2.57) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 260 ($3.18) to GBX 200 ($2.45) in a report on Friday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 285 ($3.49) to GBX 200 ($2.45) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.50.

JDSPY stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

