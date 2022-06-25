Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Receives $174.72 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.72.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRNCY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.00) to GBX 285 ($3.49) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

CRNCY opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Capricorn Energy has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $6.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33.

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

