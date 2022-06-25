NU (NYSE:NU) & Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Head-To-Head Survey

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.7% of NU shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of NU shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NU and Coinbase Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NU $1.70 billion 11.02 -$164.99 million N/A N/A Coinbase Global $7.84 billion 1.76 $3.62 billion $9.38 6.69

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than NU.

Profitability

This table compares NU and Coinbase Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NU N/A N/A N/A Coinbase Global 33.63% 42.39% 12.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NU and Coinbase Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NU 2 4 9 0 2.47 Coinbase Global 0 6 16 0 2.73

NU currently has a consensus price target of $10.73, indicating a potential upside of 164.37%. Coinbase Global has a consensus price target of $196.37, indicating a potential upside of 213.14%. Given Coinbase Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than NU.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats NU on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NU (Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones. The company provides savings solutions, such as Nu Personal Accounts, a digital account solution that supports all personal finance activities, from daily purchases and money transfers to savings; and Nu business accounts designed specifically for entrepreneur customers and their businesses. In addition, it offers NuInvest, an investment product that provides equity, fixed-income, options, and ETF products, as well as multimarket funds with curated asset allocations based on the customer's risk profile and financial position; personal unsecured loans; in-app ‘buy now pay later' solution for Nu card customers to pay credit and debit purchases, and banking payment slips over time in up to twelve installments; and NuInsurance protecting solutions to help its customers secure life insurance and funeral benefits. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About Coinbase Global (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. Coinbase Global, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

