Morgan Stanley Lowers First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to C$34.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FQVLF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. CIBC lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.28.

FQVLF opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.63. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $37.76.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

