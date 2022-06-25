Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) PT Raised to GBX 780 at Morgan Stanley

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 750 ($9.19) to GBX 780 ($9.55) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($11.02) to GBX 850 ($10.41) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,225 ($15.00) target price (up from GBX 1,175 ($14.39)) on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $951.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLPF opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $13.38.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

