Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,100

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,750 ($33.68) to GBX 2,100 ($25.72) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HLMAF. Peel Hunt raised shares of Halma from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 3,240 ($39.69) to GBX 2,650 ($32.46) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,375.00.

Halma stock opened at $24.34 on Thursday. Halma has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $43.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

