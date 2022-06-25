Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Price Target Cut to C$42.00

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Empire from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Empire from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Shares of EMLAF stock opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.12. Empire has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $36.37.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations, as well as operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà by Sobeys, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

