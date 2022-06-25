Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) PT Lowered to SEK 255

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 260 to SEK 255 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

ETTYF has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 305 to SEK 300 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 268 to SEK 236 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.50.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS ETTYF opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.05. Essity AB has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $33.85.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.