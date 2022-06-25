National Bank Financial Lowers Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Price Target to C$42.00

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Empire from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Empire from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Empire from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

EMLAF stock opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average of $32.12. Empire has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations, as well as operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà by Sobeys, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

