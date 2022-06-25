Barclays Cuts Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Price Target to €8.50

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from €9.20 ($9.68) to €8.50 ($8.95) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENLAY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Enel from €9.00 ($9.47) to €7.20 ($7.58) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enel from €9.25 ($9.74) to €9.75 ($10.26) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enel from €9.20 ($9.68) to €8.30 ($8.74) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enel from €9.20 ($9.68) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enel presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.63.

ENLAY opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.85. Enel has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

