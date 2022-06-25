Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Price Target Cut to C$1.90

Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMFGet Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.10 to C$1.90 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CXBMF. Scotiabank increased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of CXBMF opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04.

About Calibre Mining (Get Rating)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

