Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Price Target Cut to C$1.90

Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.10 to C$1.90 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CXBMF. Scotiabank increased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of CXBMF opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

