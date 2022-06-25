Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DSCSY stock opened at $48.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average is $54.10. Disco has a one year low of $43.39 and a one year high of $66.54.

Get Disco alerts:

About Disco (Get Rating)

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.