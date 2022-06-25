Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
DSCSY stock opened at $48.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average is $54.10. Disco has a one year low of $43.39 and a one year high of $66.54.
About Disco
