DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) PT Lowered to GBX 340 at Credit Suisse Group

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 360 ($4.41) to GBX 340 ($4.16) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DITHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.20) to GBX 570 ($6.98) in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group raised DS Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DS Smith from GBX 450 ($5.51) to GBX 430 ($5.27) in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Get DS Smith alerts:

DITHF opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. DS Smith has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.