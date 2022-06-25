Financial Analysis: Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) versus ESAB (NYSE:ESAB)

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) and ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.4% of Taylor Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Taylor Devices shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Taylor Devices and ESAB, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A ESAB 0 1 1 0 2.50

ESAB has a consensus price target of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.32%. Given ESAB’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ESAB is more favorable than Taylor Devices.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taylor Devices and ESAB’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Devices $22.51 million 1.34 $1.06 million $0.23 37.39 ESAB N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Taylor Devices has higher revenue and earnings than ESAB.

Profitability

This table compares Taylor Devices and ESAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Devices 2.75% 1.90% 1.71% ESAB N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Taylor Devices beats ESAB on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taylor Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taylor Devices, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops. Its products also comprise self-adjusting shock absorbers that include versions of Fluidicshoks, and crane and industrial buffers, which automatically adjust to various impact conditions and are designed for high cycle application primarily in the heavy industry; liquid die springs that are used as component parts of machinery and equipment used in the manufacture of tools and dies; vibration dampers, which are primarily used by aerospace and defense industries to control the response of electronics and optical systems subjected to air, ship, or spacecraft vibration; machined springs used in the aerospace applications; and custom actuators for special aerospace and defense applications. The company markets its products through a network of sales representatives and distributors. Taylor Devices, Inc. was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in North Tonawanda, New York.

ESAB Company Profile (Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips. The company's fabrication technology equipment ranges from portable welding machines to large customized automated cutting and welding systems. It also offers a range of digital software and solutions to help its customers increase their productivity, remotely monitor their welding operations, and digitize their documentation. The company sells its products under the ESAB brand to various end markets, including general industry, construction, infrastructure, transportation, energy, renewable energy, and medical and life sciences. It offers its products through independent distributors and direct salespeople. ESAB Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

