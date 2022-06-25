Analysts Set Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Price Target at $32.14

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marathon Oil to $39.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,052,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $1,671,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,220 shares of company stock worth $4,766,850 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 367.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 44.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,321,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,065,000 after purchasing an additional 407,003 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 46,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 33,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 374.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 191,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 150,875 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $33.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.12.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

About Marathon Oil (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.